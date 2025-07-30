J-K: Army Engages With 'Suspected' Terrorists Near In Kashmir's Poonch, 'Gunfire Exchanged'

MENAFN - Live Mint) An encounter erupted along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir after Indian Army personnel spotted suspicious movement near the border fence, the Army's White Knight Corps said on Wednesday.

Officials said that troops atg the LoC spotted two individuals under suspicious circumstances in the general area of the Poonch sector. When challenged by the soldiers, the suspected terrorists opened fire, triggering a prompt response from the Army.

In a post on X, White Knight Corps stated, "White Knight Corps Contact with terrorists. Suspected movement of two individuals was observed by own troops along the fence in gen area of Poonch Sector. Gunfire exchanged. Operation under progress."

(More details are awaited)