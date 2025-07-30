Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
'China Could Face High Tariffs If...' US' Chilling Warning To Beijing Over Russian Oil


2025-07-30 02:01:00
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned China of steep tariffs up to 100%, if it continues buying sanctioned Russian oil. His remarks, made during talks in Stockholm, signal rising American pressure on Beijing amid concerns over energy trade and support to Moscow. Beijing responded citing 'energy sovereignty.'

