Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Drops Bombshell On Tariff Deal After India's Ceasefire Claim Dismissal


2025-07-30 02:01:00
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Just hours after India dismissed Pakistan's ceasefire claim, US President Donald Trump made a shocking statement on the US tariff deal. The unexpected remark is seen as a strategic pivot that could impact ongoing trade dynamics. Trump's move has sparked intense speculation in diplomatic and economic circles.

