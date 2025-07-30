Bengaluru: Woman With Suspected Terrorist Links To Al-Qaeda Arrested In Joint Gujarat ATS, Police Operation

Bengaluru: A woman suspected of having links with terrorists has been arrested in a joint operation by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Bengaluru Police.

The suspect, identified as Parveen, was apprehended in Manorama Palya, Hebbal, Bengaluru. Authorities believe she had been in constant contact with terrorists. Acting on credible information, Gujarat Police collaborated with Bengaluru Police to carry out the arrest.

Social Media Contact With Terrorists

Investigations revealed that Parveen had been communicating with suspected terrorists via social media platforms such as Instagram. She allegedly used messages and calls to stay in touch with the network.

The Gujarat Police had been monitoring her activities for a considerable period. She is currently being interrogated and will be produced before the court following questioning.

Links To Earlier Terror Arrests

The arrest comes a week after the Gujarat ATS arrested four suspected terrorists, Jeeshan, Fardeen, Saifulla, and Farik, for their alleged links with Al-Qaeda.

According to Gujarat ATS DIG Sunil Joshi, the group had been active for a long time, raising suspicion that Parveen may also be part of the same terrorist network. Authorities described the latest arrest as a significant step in the ongoing fight against terrorism.