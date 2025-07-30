Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Hawaiian Electric Secures Facilities As Tsunami Warning Follows Massive Quake In Russia's Far East

2025-07-30 02:00:58
Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE), the owner of the state's largest utility, said on Tuesday it is taking precautionary measures to respond to a potential tsunami impact on the electricity system.

“Facilities are being secured to make sure employees & equipment remain safe,” the utility arm, Hawaiian Electric, said in a post on X.

A strong 8.8-magnitude earthquake struck off Russia's Far Eastern Kamchatka Peninsula, triggering tsunami warnings across the Pacific region. Hawaii asked residents to evacuate from some coastal areas. "Take Action! Destructive tsunami waves expected," the Honolulu Department of Emergency Management posted on X.

Hawaiian Electric noted that it is making preparations to ensure emergency vehicles are properly fueled & moved to higher ground. Additionally, the utility said its system operators are managing the output from its power plants and have brought in additional crews to respond as necessary.

“We are coordinating efforts with city and state emergency response agencies,” the utility firm added in a separate post.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits about Hawaiian Electric was in the 'bullish' territory at the time of writing.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported that the earthquake was shallow, at a depth of 20.7 km, and was centered approximately 120 km east-southeast of the Russian town of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. The earthquake's magnitude was initially reported as 8.0, but was later upgraded to 8.7.

Infographic showing the Pacific Ocean where tsunami advisories of various levels were issued after a 8.8-magnitude quake off the coast of Russia's Kamchatka peninsula on July 30. (Graphic by JOHN SAEKI/AFP via Getty Images)

The U.S. Tsunami Warnings System warned that waves as high as three meters were possible along some coasts of Russia and Ecuador. The agency also predicted that waves between one and three meters can be seen in Japan, Hawaii, Chile, and the Solomon Islands. Tsunami warnings were also issued for most of the Pacific coastline, including the U.S. and the Canadian West Coast.

"Due to a massive earthquake that occurred in the Pacific Ocean, a Tsunami Warning is in effect for those living in Hawaii," U.S. President Donald Trump wrote on social media.

