Trump Hails Positive Trade Talks with China
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump on Tuesday expressed optimism regarding the most recent negotiations between American and Chinese delegations, suggesting that the discussions were productive.
He also indicated his expectation to convene with Chinese President Xi Jinping before the conclusion of the year.
Commenting on US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's recent two-day deliberations in Sweden with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, Trump told journalists aboard Air Force One that Bessent "had a very good meeting with China."
"They are going to brief me tomorrow. We'll either approve it or not," Trump stated, noting that Bessent "felt very good about the meeting, better than he felt yesterday."
Trump reiterated his commitment to arranging a personal encounter with Xi, emphasizing that the Chinese leader "wants to meet."
"And I look forward to the meeting too, but I would say before the end of the year," Trump added, as he made his return to the United States following a stop in Scotland.
