Al Fardan Exchange Deepens Ties with Pakistani Community in the UAE via Upgraded Consulate Centre
(MENAFN- Atteline) • Upgraded consulate reopens with self-service kiosk and customer engagement centre powered by Al Fardan Exchange to better serve Pakistani residents in the UAE
• Remittances from the Pakistani community in the UAE will exceed $7 billion in 2025
29 July 2025, Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Al Fardan Exchange, one of the UAE’s most trusted and long-standing financial services providers, has supported the renovation and infrastructure upgrades of the Consulate General of Pakistan, Dubai. As part of this enhanced experience, the consulate now features a dedicated Customer Engagement Centre powered by Al Fardan Exchange. This joint effort is designed to enhance the consular experience while bringing trusted financial services closer to an estimated 1.6 million Pakistani nationals residing in the UAE.
The newly launched centre includes an on-site self-service kiosk that allows customers to track remittances in real time, conduct digital transactions, and check exchange rates instantly, providing a seamless and convenient experience within the premises. With the consulate serving thousands of visitors daily, this embedded touchpoint delivers critical financial access and convenience to the customers.
His Excellency Hussain Mohamed, Consul General at Consulate General of Pakistan, Dubai stated that: “We are sincerely grateful to Al Fardan Exchange for their generous support in enhancing the Pakistan Consulate’s infrastructure. This partnership not only reflects our shared commitment to serving the Pakistani community but also opens new opportunities for improved service and financial inclusion. With over 2,000 people visiting the Consulate daily, this new Customer Engagement Centre will play a vital role in connecting our citizens to secure, efficient, and trusted financial solutions. We look forward to continuing this meaningful collaboration in the years to come.”
Hasan Fardan Al Fardan, CEO at Al Fardan Exchange, said: "We are proud of the deep relationship we share with the Pakistani community, a bond built over five decades of trust. For generations, millions of customers from Pakistan have chosen Al Fardan Exchange as their trusted partner to send their hard-earned money home. This Customer Engagement Centre reflects our ongoing commitment to support them with utmost care, security, and reliability. We are honoured to strengthen this connection and carry it forward for years to come."
The launch comes amid rising remittance flows, with UAE-based Pakistanis sending over USD 6.7 billion in 2024. That number is expected to surpass USD 7 billion in 2025, reaffirming the UAE’s role as one of the top global sources of remittances to Pakistan. Between July 2024 and May 2025 alone, Pakistanis in the UAE remitted over $754 million, making the UAE the second-largest source of remittances to Pakistan globally, after Saudi Arabia.
As part of Al Fardan Exchange’s omnichannel ecosystem, which includes over 90 branches and the AlfaPay mobile app, the centre embodies the brand’s mission to meet customers wherever they are - in person, online, or on the go.
