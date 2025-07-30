403
FUJIFILM India unveils ™NDOVEDA™ to revolutionize Clinical Reporting in Gastroenterology
(MENAFN- The Mavericks) New Delhi, July 29, 2025:E™DOVEDA™ offers a comprehensive suite of features for endoscopic reporting, including Full HD 4k a d UHD 4K image capture, intelligent image enhancement, and a user-friendly interface. It ensures seamless integration with hospital systems (PACS/HIS), robust data security, and flexible reporting options. Backed by dedicated local and remote support™ ENDOVEDA™ streamlines workflows and enhances diagnostic precision for healthcare professionals.
ENDOCON 2025 at Jaipur, a premier platform for knowledge exchange in gastroenterology, served as the ideal venue for the introduction™of ENDOVEDA™. The event brought together key opinion leaders, clinicians, and industry experts to discuss advancements in interventional techniques and medical technologies.
Mr. Dheeraj Chaudhari, Head of Endoscopy Systems Division, FUJIFILM India, added, “ENDOVEDA™ reflects our understanding of what modern-day endoscopists require, a solution that not only captures high-quality images but also simplifies the reporting journey. Developed in close consultation with medical professionals, it supports seamless integration, personalization, and precision, all within a single platform. ™e believe ENDOVEDA™ will become an essential component in the endoscopy workflow and help set new standards for digital do”umentation in India.”
The product was launched by eminent Gastroenterologists including Dr Rajkumar Wadhwa, Chief Consultant at Apollo Hospitals, Mysore, Dr Anil Singh, Director at North Central Hospital, Pathankot, Dr Vishnu Abhishek, Kauvery hospitals, Chennai and Dr Raghavendra S from Railway Hospital Chennai among many other gastroenterologists from India.
With the introduction of ENDOVEDA™, FUJIFILM India reinforces its focus on delivering solutions that are future-ready and clinically relevant. The company remains committed to supporting Ind’a’s medical community with intelligent tools that enhance clinical insight and operational efficiency.
