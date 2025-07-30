Sierra Leone's President Bio Presides Over Swearing-In Of New Electoral Commissioner East, Urges Commitment To Credible Elections

MENAFN - African Press Organization) FREETOWN, Sierra Leone, July 30, 2025/APO Group/ --

His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio has presided over the official swearing-in ceremony of Mr. Alex Pat Labib Saffa as the newly appointed Electoral Commissioner for the Eastern Region, following his unanimous approval by Parliament.

The ceremony, held at State House, formalized Mr. Saffa's appointment in line with Section 32(6) of the 1991 Constitution of Sierra Leone, which requires Electoral Commissioners to take and subscribe an oath of office before assuming their duties. Leading the proceedings, Secretary to the President Mr. Barba Brima Fortune noted that Mr. Saffa had successfully passed a thorough due diligence process and received the full endorsement of Members of Parliament.

Taking the oath of office before the President, Commissioner Saffa pledged to uphold, support, and maintain the Constitution in the execution of his duties, committing to impartiality, transparency, and integrity.

In his acceptance remarks, Mr. Saffa expressed gratitude to President Bio for the trust reposed in him and described the appointment as a profound honour.“Your Excellency, I am deeply humbled. This appointment speaks volumes of your commitment to strengthening Sierra Leone's democratic institutions,” he said.

He further pledged to collaborate with fellow commissioners and stakeholders to ensure free, fair, and credible elections that genuinely reflect the will of the Sierra Leonean people.“An impartial and transparent electoral commission is the backbone of any vibrant democracy,” he added.

Commissioner Saffa emphasized his readiness to work across political lines and civic interests in the Eastern Region to build an electoral environment that upholds the aspirations of the people. He also thanked the President for the opportunity to contribute meaningfully to the country's democratic development.

In his response, President Julius Maada Bio congratulated the newly sworn-in Commissioner and acknowledged the weight and complexity of the role.“Your task is huge and difficult, but you are familiar with the terrain,” he noted.

The President called on the National Electoral Commission (NEC) and all Commissioners to begin preparing early for the 2028 electoral cycle, emphasizing the importance of mental and operational readiness.“The 2028 elections will come with pressure, but I urge you to rise above all odds and ensure credible election results,” he stated.

He concluded by encouraging Commissioner Saffa to serve in the best interest of the country, with a clear focus on upholding public trust, delivering on the will of the people, and preserving the integrity of Sierra Leone's democratic process.

