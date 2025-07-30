Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
S. Korea Launches Joint Task Force Against Stock Manipulation

S. Korea Launches Joint Task Force Against Stock Manipulation


2025-07-30 01:30:24
(MENAFN- IANS) Seoul, July 30 (IANS) A joint task force of financial authorities and the stock market operator set sail on Wednesday in a follow-up step to quickly detect and root out stock manipulation.

The joint response team, comprising officials from the Financial Services Commission (FSC), the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) and the Korea Exchange, is tasked with detecting and probing illegal and unfair stock trading activities.

So far, responsibilities for responding to unfair trading have been fragmented across several institutions, leading to delays in effective enforcement, reports Yonhap news agency.

President Lee Jae Myung earlier called for stern measures against stock manipulation and unfair trading practices as part of efforts to boost the local financial market.

Starting in October, those caught illegally trading stocks will face fines of up to twice the amount of their unjust gains, while the market monitoring system will be based on individuals rather than trading accounts.

The current account-based system results in excessive monitoring and makes it difficult to detect links between accounts held by the same individual.

Stock manipulators will be barred from the capital market for up to five years under a new "one-strike out system" that will limit their trading of financial investment products and disqualify them from serving as executives at listed companies.

Major shareholders and executives involved in illegal or unfair trading cases will be publicly named shortly after a resolution by the Securities and Futures Commission under the financial regulator.

South Korean stocks opened nearly unchanged on Wednesday after reaching a four-year high the previous session amid uncertainties over high-stakes tariff talks with the United States.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 1.88 points, or 0.06 percent, to 3,232.45 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

South Korea continued intensive negotiations with the U.S. to reach a deal on President Donald Trump's administration's sweeping tariff scheme before the Aug. 1 deadline.

-IANS

na/

MENAFN30072025000231011071ID1109860467

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search