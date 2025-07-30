Extreme Bike Tours Launches Longer Epic Journeys: The Grand Tour Of Sri Lanka & The Indian Odyssey
Riding in India
Ride Sri Lanka on The Royal Enfield
Stay in the old palaces.
Two unforgettable 21-day motorcycle adventures unveiled - explore the full width and breadth of Sri Lanka or ride India in an epic odyssey.Riders kept telling us - if I've flown halfway across the world to do this, I want more than just two weeks,” - Benedict LloydAUSTRALIA, July 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Extreme Bike Tours, a leading name in adventure motorcycling, is proud to announce two newly expanded motorcycle experiences for 2026: the 21-Day Grand Tour of Sri Lanka and the Indian Odyssey, offering intrepid travellers the chance to go deeper, ride further, and discover more.
After years of demand from past riders seeking longer, more immersive routes, these two itineraries offer the ultimate ride experience - designed for those who've already come halfway across the world and want more than just a week or two in the saddle.
The Grand Tour of Sri Lanka (21 Days)
From colonial coastal towns to lush tea country, ancient ruins, wild safaris, and empty mountain roads, this extended route takes in the full spectrum of Sri Lanka's beauty. Highlights include:
Highlights:-
Riding the Knuckles Range
Cultural gems like Sigiriya Rock Fortress and Dambulla Cave Temples
Tea tastings in Nuwara Eliya
Beach unwinding in Tangalle
The Indian Odyssey (21 Days)
From the deserts of Rajasthan, this northbound expedition is one of the most diverse motorcycle journeys possible discovering Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. Riders will explore:
Ancient temples towns
Cultural riches of Orchha and Khajuraho
The Tiger Reserves in the heart of India
Desert forts of Jodhpur and Jaisalmer
Camel rides, palace stays, and vibrant bazaars
Cultural experiences woven into each day
“These aren't just tours - they're deep dives into two incredibly rich cultures,” says Benedict Lloyd, founder of Extreme Bike Tours.“If you've already travelled so far to ride with us, you deserve something truly unforgettable.”
Booking & Availability:
Spaces are limited. The Grand Tour of Sri Lanka runs each July. The Indian Odyssey operates in February and October. Bookings for 2026 are now open at
Benedict George Lloyd
Extreme Bike Tours
+94 77 178 1555
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
