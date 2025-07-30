Extreme Bike Tours Launches Longer Epic Journeys: The Grand Tour Of Sri Lanka & The Indian Odyssey

Riding in India

Ride Sri Lanka on The Royal Enfield

Stay in the old palaces.

Two unforgettable 21-day motorcycle adventures unveiled - explore the full width and breadth of Sri Lanka or ride India in an epic odyssey.

- Benedict LloydAUSTRALIA, July 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Extreme Bike Tours, a leading name in adventure motorcycling, is proud to announce two newly expanded motorcycle experiences for 2026: the 21-Day Grand Tour of Sri Lanka and the Indian Odyssey, offering intrepid travellers the chance to go deeper, ride further, and discover more.After years of demand from past riders seeking longer, more immersive routes, these two itineraries offer the ultimate ride experience - designed for those who've already come halfway across the world and want more than just a week or two in the saddle.The Grand Tour of Sri Lanka (21 Days)From colonial coastal towns to lush tea country, ancient ruins, wild safaris, and empty mountain roads, this extended route takes in the full spectrum of Sri Lanka's beauty. Highlights include:Highlights:-Riding the Knuckles RangeCultural gems like Sigiriya Rock Fortress and Dambulla Cave TemplesTea tastings in Nuwara EliyaBeach unwinding in TangalleThe Indian Odyssey (21 Days)From the deserts of Rajasthan, this northbound expedition is one of the most diverse motorcycle journeys possible discovering Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. Riders will explore:Ancient temples townsCultural riches of Orchha and KhajurahoThe Tiger Reserves in the heart of IndiaDesert forts of Jodhpur and JaisalmerCamel rides, palace stays, and vibrant bazaarsCultural experiences woven into each day“These aren't just tours - they're deep dives into two incredibly rich cultures,” says Benedict Lloyd, founder of Extreme Bike Tours.“If you've already travelled so far to ride with us, you deserve something truly unforgettable.”Booking & Availability:Spaces are limited. The Grand Tour of Sri Lanka runs each July. The Indian Odyssey operates in February and October. Bookings for 2026 are now open at

