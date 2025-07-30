Tsunami Strikes Russia's Kuril Islands, Residents Evacuated
The quake, centred approximately 119 kilometres (74 miles) from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, a Russian city with a population of around 180,000, triggered immediate tsunami alerts across multiple countries.
The tremors prompted authorities to evacuate several areas near the epicentre, particularly on the Kamchatka Peninsula, where tsunami waves between 3 and 4 metres (10 and 13 feet) were reported.
Despite structural damage in some regions, no serious injuries were initially reported, according to local officials.
Regional officials confirmed that the first wave reached the shoreline shortly after a magnitude 8.7 quake was recorded near the Kamchatka Peninsula.
Sakhalin Region Governor Valery Limarenko stated that more than 2,500 residents were evacuated to elevated areas as a precaution, local media outlet Russia Today reported.
"Residents remain safe on high ground until the tsunami threat is completely lifted," Limarenko said, adding that emergency services are operating in high-alert mode.
Dramatic footage shared by local media and government officials captured the moment when waves reached parts of the town's shoreline. Sirens blared as residents climbed to higher ground, with emergency services assisting in the evacuation process.
While there have been no immediate reports of casualties or severe structural damage, one key facility -- the Alaid fish processing plant in Severo-Kurilsk -- was submerged, and all employees were evacuated urgently.
Drone visuals released by the Russian Geophysical Service show flooding along the coastal areas of Severo-Kurilsk, with water having pushed inland in certain locations.
Elena Semenova, head of the Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk seismic station, told RIA Novosti that a tsunami threat has been declared across all of the Kuril Islands.
As a result, authorities in various settlements along the island chain are closely monitoring coastal activity and continuing precautionary evacuation measures.
Emergency services across the region are maintaining a state of heightened readiness. Officials are continuing to assess the situation and ensure public safety.
