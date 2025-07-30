Earthquake Today: 4.3 Magnitude Quake Jolts Tibet Hours After Massive Russia Tremor

MENAFN - Live Mint)A magnitude 4.3 earthquake struck Tibet on Wednesday, hours after a massive 8.8 magnitude jolted Russia and several other countries, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

As per the statement by the earthquake monitoring agency, the Tibet earthquake struck at a depth of 10 kilometres, making it prone to aftershocks.

The Tibet earthquake today occurred at 6:58 IST, right after massive tremors struck Russia, causing tsunamis in several places including Japan.

“EQ of M: 4.3, On: 30/07/2025 06:58:42 IST, Lat: 28.36 N, Long: 87.68 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tibet,” the NCS said in a statement on X.

Second earthquake in 3 days

The Tibet earthquake today comes three days after another quake jolted the country. On July 27, earthquake of magnitude 3.6 struck the region at a depth of 10 kilometres.

“EQ of M: 3.6, On: 24/07/2025 02:51:11 IST, Lat: 28.53 N, Long: 89.83 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tibet,” the NCS had said in a post at the time.

The Tibetan Plateau is prone to earthquakes and frequent seismic activity due to tectonic plate collisions.

The earthquake today in Tibet was a shallow one, which might be more dangerous than a deep earthquake. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes travel a shorter distance to the earth's surface, which results in stronger tremors and having the potential to cause widespread damage.

Russia earthquake and tsunami today

A powerful 8.8 magnitude earthquake struck Russia's Kamchatka peninsula in the east. The tremors triggered a tsunami in the coastal areas of Russia's Kuril Islands and Japan's large northern island of Hokkaido.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said a tsunami as high as 40 centimeters (1.3 feet) had been detected in 16 locations as the waves moved south along the Pacific coast from Hokkaido to just northeast of Tokyo.

Tsunami warnings were also sounded for Alaska, Hawaii and other coasts south toward New Zealand.

US National Weather Service warns people against going to the coast to look for tsunami waves.

“This will NOT be a single wave. Do NOT try to go to the coast to take photos,” the National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area office posted on X.

China's Ministry of Natural Resources' Tsunami Warning Center has also issued an alert for tsunami for parts of the country's east coast along Shanghai and Zhejiang provinces.