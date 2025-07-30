MP Judge Quits After Judicial Officer Allegedly Harassing Her Promoted To HC: 'With Every Ounce Of My Moral Strength...'

MENAFN - Live Mint) A civil judge in Madhya Pradesh submitted her resignation to the authorities after the judicial officer that allegedly harassed her was recently made a judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

According to a Bar and Bench report, Aditi Kumar Sharma tendered her resignation hours after District Judge Rajesh Kumar Gupta's appointment as a Madhya Pradesh High Court judge was cleared by the Centre.

Sharma had earlier accused Gupta of harassment. The newly elevated Madhya Pradesh HC judge is yet to take oath.

MP judge's resignation letter

In her resignation letter to the Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh HC, Aditi Kumar Sharma said that justice had“lost its way”.

“With every ounce of my moral strength and emotional exhaustion, I hereby resign from judicial service not because I lost faith in justice, but because justice lost its way inside the very institution sworn to protect it,” she wrote, according to the Bar and Bench report.

She called her decision to quit her role a“statement of protest”.

“Let it remain in your archives as a reminder that there once was a woman judge in Madhya Pradesh who gave her all to justice, and was broken by the system that preached it the loudest,” Sharma added.

She further wrote,“Shri Rajesh Kumar Gupta who orchestrated my suffering was not questioned, was rewarded, recommended, elevated, given a pedestal instead of a summons. The man I accused not lightly, not anonymously, but with documented facts and the raw courage only a wounded woman can summon was not even asked to explain. No inquiry. No notice. No hearing. No accountability is now titled Justice, a cruel joke upon the very word”.

The civil judge accused the judicial system of refusing to“protect one of your own” and“uphold the principles you preach”.

“You refused to be just where it mattered the most.”

Aditi Kumar Sharma had in a series of complaints earlier this year urged the President of India and the Supreme Court Collegium to reconsider the decision to elevate Gupta as an HC judge.

Two other judicial officers had also filed detailed complaints about Rajesh Kumar Gupta's conduct, Bar and Bench reported.

However, there was no indication that proceedings against the judge were initiated by the authorities. Gupta has denied all charges against him, saying that he lived his life“like a saint”.