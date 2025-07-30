Cancer Charity Asks People To Become Its Friend This International Friendship Day

Charity calls for support to spread connection and friendship to those fighting cancer

29th July 2025: From Me to You , the national charity inspiring people to write letters to those living with cancer, is calling for more support to help end the isolation often felt by cancer patients. It's urging people to become a Friend of the charity and give a regular donation to help it continue offering friendship and connection to those who need it.

1 in 3 people living with cancer will face loneliness, and this International Friendship Day the charity is asking more people than ever to write letters for its Donate A Letter programme after they've seen a huge increase in demand for its service – and help to fund it with a regular donation through their Friends of From Me scheme.

From Me to You promotes the power of letters in creating connections and bringing comfort to friends, family or even complete strangers who are going through cancer. Last year the charity sent out 13,500 letters to cancer patients across the UK. To some recipients, the letters are a welcomed distraction from treatment; to others, they are a lifeline.

“Everyone needs friends to help them through difficult times in life, but all too often we hear that people living with cancer feel so alone,” comments Alison Hitchcock, Co-Founder of From Me to You.“Sometimes even the closest friends don't know what to say when someone they love has been diagnosed with cancer. This is why receiving a letter, even from a total stranger, can be more powerful than anyone can imagine.

“Last year we sent 13,500 letters to cancer patients across the UK. But to do this takes resources – and money to fund those resources. As a small charity, our overheads are low, so the donations we get go to buying the basics like stamps and envelopes. Donating just £6 a month could pay for eight stamps. This would ensure that every month eight people could have their darkest days brightened with letters. And by the end of the year, 96 people will have shared in the joy of receiving a letter.”

Individuals looking to become a Friend of From Me to You can sign up

Anyone looking to donate or receive a letter can sign up

About From Me to You

From Me to You was founded in 2016 by Brian Greenley and Alison Hitchcock to inspire people to write letters to those living with cancer. Cancer patients often feel socially isolated as friends drift away unsure of what to say. Letters are a wonderful way to keep people connected at a time when they feel most disconnected. From Me to You helps people to find the courage to write, either to friends or strangers for its Donate A Letter campaign.

