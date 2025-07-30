All Schools Closed In Poonch, Rajouri Due To Bad Weather
In Poonch, Chief Education Officer said that all educational institutions, including government and private schools, will remain closed on July 30, 2025, as a precautionary measure in view of the prevailing weather situation.
In Rajouri, the closure was ordered following directions from the Deputy Commissioner, with the Chief Education Officer issuing a circular stating that all government and private schools across the district shall remain shut for the day.
Moreover , authorities also ordered the closure of all government and private schools in Bani sub-division of Kathua district due to continuous heavy rainfall and rising water levels.
In an order issued by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Bani, it was stated that the step has been taken to ensure the safety of school-going students and staff.
All educational institutions in the sub-division will remain closed for the day, with officials monitoring the situation closely to take further precautionary measures if required.
