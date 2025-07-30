Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Two Ukrainian Infantrymen Attack Russian Assault Troops And Take Them Prisoner

2025-07-30 01:03:54
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Operational Strategic Group Khortytsia reported this on Telegram and released a video.

“The guys from the 51st battalion were clearing the forest near Torske and came across the Russians, who were holed up in a dugout,” the report said.

Video: 63rd Separate Mechanized Brigade

However, Ukrainian soldiers forced them to come out of the dugout and surrender.

Read also: Death toll from Russian shelling in Novoplatonivka rises to five, four injured

As reported by Ukrinform, drone operators destroyed a Russian tank in the Pokrovsk sector.

Illustrative photo

