Two Ukrainian Infantrymen Attack Russian Assault Troops And Take Them Prisoner
“The guys from the 51st battalion were clearing the forest near Torske and came across the Russians, who were holed up in a dugout,” the report said.
Video: 63rd Separate Mechanized Brigade
However, Ukrainian soldiers forced them to come out of the dugout and surrender.Read also: Death toll from Russian shelling in Novoplatonivka rises to five, four injured
As reported by Ukrinform, drone operators destroyed a Russian tank in the Pokrovsk sector.
Illustrative photo
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
