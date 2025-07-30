JDE Peet's Reports Half-Year Results 2025
|
|6M 2025
|6M 2024
|Organic
|Reported
|change
|change
|Sales
|5,045
|4,210
|22.5%
|19.8 %
|Adjusted gross profit1
|1,665
|1,636
|2.2%
|1.8 %
|Gross Profit
|1,537
|1,683
|-8.3%
|-8.7 %
|Adjusted EBITDA1
|849
|840
|-
|1.1 %
|Adjusted EBIT1
|709
|692
|2.0%
|2.4 %
|Operating profit
|402
|672
|-40.2%
|-40.2 %
|Underlying profit for the period1
|649
|370
|-
|75.4 %
|Profit for the period
|422
|360
|-
|17.2 %
|Underlying EPS (EUR)1,2,3
|1.33
|0.76
|-
|75.0 %
|Basic EPS (EUR)2
|0.86
|0.74
|-
|16.2 %
|1 Alternative Performance Measure. Refer to Reconciliation of non-IFRS information
|2 Based on the weighted average number of shares outstanding
|3 Underlying earnings (per share) exclude all adjusting items (net of tax)
CONFERENCE CALL & AUDIO WEBCAST
Rafa Oliveira (CEO) and Yang Xu (CFO) will host a conference call for analysts and institutional investors at 10:00 AM CET today to discuss the half-year 2025 results. A live and on-demand audio webcast of the conference call will be available via JDE Peet's Investor Relations website .
1 This press release contains Alternative Performance Measures (APMs), which are not recognised measures of financial performance under IFRS. For a reconciliation of these APMs to the most directly comparable IFRS financial measures, refer to Reconciliation of non-IFRS information on page 7.
2 Includes i) the mark-to-market results and ii) impairment and transformation costs related to the closure of the Banbury plant and the discontinuation of the L'OR Barista machine in the U.S.
ENQUIRIES
Media
Khaled Rabbani
...
+31 6 1588 0795
Investors & Analysts
Robin Jansen
...
+31 6 1594 4569
About JDE Peet's
JDE Peet's is the world's leading pure-play coffee company, serving approximately 4,400 cups of coffee per second in more than 100 markets, with a portfolio of strong iconic brands including Peet's, L'OR, Jacobs, Douwe Egberts, Kenco, Pilao, OldTown, Super and Moccona. In 2024, JDE Peet's generated total sales of EUR 8.8 billion and employed a global workforce of more than 21,000 employees. Read more about our journey towards a coffee for every cup and a brand for every heart at .
IMPORTANT INFORMATION
Market Abuse Regulation
This press release contains information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
Presentation
The condensed consolidated unaudited interim financial statements of JDE Peet's N.V. (the "Company") and its consolidated subsidiaries ("JDE Peet's") are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union ("IFRS"). In preparing the financial information in these materials, except as otherwise described, the same accounting principles are applied as in JDE Peet's's consolidated financial statements at, and for, the year ended 31 December 2024 and the related notes thereto. All figures in these materials are unaudited. In preparing the financial information included in these materials, most numerical figures are presented in millions of euro. Certain figures in these materials, including financial data, have been rounded. In tables, negative amounts are shown in parentheses. Otherwise, negative amounts are shown by "-" or "negative" before the amount.
Forward-looking Statements
These materials contain forward-looking statements as defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 concerning the financial condition, results of operations and businesses of JDE Peet's. These forward-looking statements contain matters that are not historical facts, and involve predictions. No assurance can be given that such future results will be achieved. Actual events or results may differ materially as a result of risks and uncertainties facing JDE Peet's. Such risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to vary materially from the future results indicated, expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. There are a number of factors that could affect JDE Peet's' future operations and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements including (without limitation): (a) competitive pressures and changes in consumer trends and preferences as well as consumer perceptions of its brands; (b) fluctuations in the cost of green coffee, including premium Arabica coffee beans, tea or other commodities, and its ability to secure an adequate supply of quality or sustainable coffee and tea; (c) global and regional economic and financial conditions, as well as political and business conditions or other developments; (d) interruption in JDE Peet's' manufacturing and distribution facilities; (e) its ability to successfully innovate, develop and launch new products and product extensions and on effectively marketing its existing products; (f) actual or alleged non-compliance with applicable laws or regulations and any legal claims or government investigations in respect of JDE Peet's' businesses; (g) difficulties associated with successfully completing acquisitions and integrating acquired businesses; (h) the loss of senior management and other key personnel; and (i) changes in applicable environmental laws or regulations. The forward-looking statements contained in these materials speak only as of the date of these materials. JDE Peet's is not under any obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of these materials or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. JDE Peet's cannot give any assurance that forward-looking statements will prove correct and investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Further details of potential risks and uncertainties affecting JDE Peet's are described in the Company's public filings with the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets (Stichting Autoriteit Financiële Markten) and other disclosures.
Market and Industry Data
All references to industry forecasts, industry statistics, market data and market share in these materials comprise estimates compiled by analysts, competitors, industry professionals and organisations, of publicly available information or of JDE Peet's' own assessment of its markets and sales. Rankings are based on revenue, unless otherwise stated.
