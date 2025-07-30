Ministry Of Commerce Showcases Thailand's Soft Power At“Timeless Thai Taste 2025”

MENAFN - GetNews) The event tapped into the U.S. market to create new trade opportunities for Thai entrepreneurs.







Bangkok - The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), under the Ministry of Commerce, successfully organized“Timeless Thai Taste 2025” from July 9–14, 2025, in three major U.S. cities-Los Angeles, Miami, and New York. The initiative aimed to promote Thai BL series, cuisine, and culture through a Soft Power strategy that resonates with modern American consumers while creating new trade opportunities for Thai entrepreneurs in food, ingredient, and lifestyle service sectors.







The events featured an exciting lineup of activities, including Thai cuisine presentations from Thai SELECT-certified restaurants, live cooking demonstrations, and business-matching sessions that connected Thai entrepreneurs with local buyers. A special highlight was a Meet & Greet with popular Thai BL (Boys' Love) series actors – featuring cast members from the upcoming series“Shine” and“Reset” - a genre that has garnered significant popularity in the United States. In addition, the program included a panel discussion on the rapidly growing Thai BL series industry and previews of upcoming titles, giving attendees exclusive insights into Thailand's expanding entertainment landscape.







The events were free and open to the public, drawing an overwhelming response with more than 1,500 attendees overall. The New York event alone reached full capacity, welcoming over 800 registered participants. Interest extended far beyond U.S. fans, attracting attendees from Canada, Mexico, Brazil, and several European countries-highlighting the global appeal of Thai content and talent.

A key feature of this initiative was the expansion of Thailand's BL series industry as part of the country's high-potential service trade sector, one that is rapidly growing in the global market. The event attracted interest from U.S. investors, distributors, and streaming platforms in collaborating with Thai production companies on content distribution, co-investment, and new content development-including series, dramas, virtual fan events, and licensing. These opportunities are expected to generate hundreds of millions of baht in revenue for Thailand.







Ms. Sunanta Kangvalkulkij , Director-General of DITP, stated,“Timeless Thai Taste 2025 is one of our key strategic tools for leveraging Soft Power to drive Thai exports. By integrating culture, cuisine, and entertainment, we aim to build brand recognition and consumer confidence in Thai brands among international markets, especially younger consumers who value cultural identity and have strong purchasing power.”

The DITP remains committed to supporting Thailand's creative industries through cultural marketing activities, international business negotiations alongside strategic partnerships with global allies. These efforts aim to position Thailand as a regional hub of the Creative Economy and Soft Power in Asia on the global stage.

Event Highlights:

Following the conclusion of“Timeless Thai Taste 2025,” promotional videos featuring Thai SELECT restaurants, filmed with renowned actors from the popular series under Be On Cloud and The Headquarters in all three cities, will soon be released. These videos will encourage international audiences to discover and experience authentic Thai cuisine. Audiences can look forward to these videos on the DITP's official Facebook page, the Timeless Thai Taste X (formerly Twitter) account, and Be On Cloud's official channels.

Many attendees expressed excitement about upcoming BL series such as“Shine” and“Reset,” which were previewed at the event. Restaurants highlighted by the actors reported overwhelmingly positive feedback and requested similar events in the future. Meanwhile, Be On Cloud has signaled its intention to expand into the U.S. market with plans for a new fan-meeting tour.







“Timeless Thai Taste 2025” not only enhanced the image and popularity of Thai products but also drove export growth in Thailand's service industries, creating long-term commercial opportunities in global markets.

For more information, please contact: Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce, at or call International Trade Hotline at 1169.