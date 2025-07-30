Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Fiction - Literary book "The Two Olive Martini" by Lance T. Weil, currently available at .

Readers' Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins, and have received the "Best Websites for Authors" and "Honoring Excellence" awards from the Association of Independent Authors. They are also fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), which is a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies.

"Reviewed By Gaius Konstantine for Readers' Favorite

“You cannot teach what you do not know. You cannot know what you never learned.” Time and experience can be the best teachers, but it takes a willingness to learn. The Two Olive Martini, a novel by Lance T. Weil, is a perfect example of learning and growth. The story follows Gail, a kindhearted oncology nurse who is unhappily married to a parasitic man named Dick, who also happens to be one. Gail dreams about her first love and ex-husband, Sean, a man who cheated his way out of their beautiful marriage and friendship. Unfortunately, Sean is now married to a gold-digging woman named Ashley, whose strongest talent is spending the money that others earn. When circumstances bring Sean and Gail together, a unique opportunity arises for them to restore the happiness that has been missing from both of their lives. However, no one said it would be easy.

Amusing, slightly quirky, and entertaining, The Two Olive Martini by Lance T. Weil is fundamentally a story about second chances. The plot revolves around a middle-aged couple who, despite being divorced, have never really stopped loving one another and realize that when you stop smiling, life isn't much fun. Themes of growth, empathy, and learning from mistakes play a significant role in the plot, creating a tone of hope throughout the novel. Skillfully crafted characters who grow and mature are relatable and easy to root for, while others are utterly sleazy. The pacing is brisk for a novel in this genre, featuring commutes by Cessna, drinking binges, and some raunchy scenes. Overall, it is a believable contemporary tale that left me grinning."

You can learn more about Lance T. Weil and "The Two Olive Martini" at where you can read reviews and the author's biography, as well as connect with the author directly or through their website and social media pages.