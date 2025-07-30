Author's New Book“The Ghosts We Know” Receives A Warm Literary Welcome

Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Fiction - Short Story/Novela book "The Ghosts We Know" by Joe Trabocco, currently available at .

Readers' Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins, and have received the "Best Websites for Authors" and "Honoring Excellence" awards from the Association of Independent Authors. They are also fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), which is a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies.

"Reviewed By Jamie Michele for Readers' Favorite

The Ghosts We Know: A Walk Through Lifetimes by Joe Trabocco is a collection of original short stories that represent the lives and memories compiled through different passages of time. In The Last Honest Thought, a child imagines becoming a kite, symbolizing the transition from childhood to adulthood while looking back at family, loss, and silent questions. The Staircase follows a relationship with one's mother, using the staircase to mark the stages of life with care, sacrifice, and recognition of the mother's role over time. The Return That Remakes You traces Joe's life through conversations with his mother, showing moments of pain and quiet thought, in a return to earlier experiences to find calm, kindness, and presence during the trials of life.

Joe Trabocco's The Ghosts We Know is a fantastic volume that pulls readers into all fourteen of its distinct stories, and their probing of the human experience across time. It's hard to select a favorite, but two stood out the most to me. The Ovation is a story of a jazz musician's assessment of aging, family, and identity, and it unfolds with raw honesty as he reconciles his past and embraces authenticity beyond fame. The Ghosts We Know Return transports us to the ethereal realm of Saelion, where the protagonist finds healing and reunion with a past love, leaning into the idea that what truly haunts us are the parts of ourselves left unresolved. Throughout the collection, Trabocco's prose is thoughtful, entertaining, and intelligent, taking readers on the ride of several lifetimes, all at once. Very highly recommended."

You can learn more about Joe Trabocco and "The Ghosts We Know" at where you can read reviews and the author's biography, as well as connect with the author directly or through their website and social media pages.