Jordan Expects More Chinese Tourists: Minister
“China is one of the most important tourism markets globally, and for us,” Annab said.“We are actively attracting Chinese travellers and have launched campaigns to highlight the many experiences Jordan can offer.”
Annab made remarks on the sidelines of a press conference, about a desert ultramarathon event, scheduled from Nov 1 to 8, in Jordan's Wadi Rum.
“We are now working with our national carrier” to enhance connectivity with China, she said, adding that, attracting Chinese visitors is part of a long term plan for Jordan.“This is not a one-off. It is a sustained effort.”– NNN-PETRA
