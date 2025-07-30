Weather Today: Delhi-NCR Braces For More Showers, Rajasthan On IMD's Red Alert For Heavy Rains Check Full Forecast Here
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Rajasthan, predicting heavy rainfall on July 30. Himachal Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh are on IMD's orange alert.
Rajasthan's Baran, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Jhalawar, Kota and Pratapgarh districts are on red alert today while other districts are on yellow alert , except for Barmer, Bikaner and Jaisalmer.Also Read | Weather Today: Red Alert in Delhi, Haryana for very heavy rains, thunderstorm
Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over parts of northwest, east, and northeast India for next few days, IMD said. The Meteorological Department in its latest weather report said,“Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to continue over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya during next 7 days with increased activity from 01st August.”Also Read | Delhi Weather Alert: Red Alert! Heavy rainfall lashes national capital | In Pics
The prevailing atmospheric conditions indicate that from August 1 there will be a decrease in rainfall activity over central India and over south peninsula region during the coming 5 to 6 days.
IMD predicted“isolated very heavy rainfall” in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh until July 31; in Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh on July 30; and in West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar till August 4.Also Read | Delhi Weather Alert: Heavy rains lash Delhi, IMD issues RED warning | Watch Delhi-NCR weather today
In Delhi-NCR, the skies are expected to remain“generally cloudy” on Wednesday. Light to moderate rain accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning is likely today, IMD said. "The minimum temperature will be below normal up to 1 to 3°C and the maximum temperature will be below normal up to 3 to 5°C, the weather bulletin stated. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 30 and 32 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature will hover around 23 and 25 degrees Celsius.
