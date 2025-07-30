Thai-Cambodian Truce Tested As Monitors Head To Disputed Border

MENAFN - Live Mint) (Bloomberg) -- Thailand accused Cambodian troops of unprovoked firing in violation of a ceasefire agreement, as international observers prepare to visit the disputed border areas to monitor the truce.

Thai military positions at Phu Makua in the northeastern frontier area came under attack from small arms fire and grenade assaults by Cambodian forces from late Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement. The Thai army also reported attacks in two other areas on Wednesday.

“Such acts of aggression constitute once again a clear violation of the ceasefire agreement by Cambodian forces and their apparent lack of good faith,” the ministry said.

Cambodia's defense ministry denied reports of any fresh clashes, and said the country remains fully committed to respecting and implementing all terms of the ceasefire.

A delegation of diplomats, foreign military attachés to Cambodia and relevant parties will visit the Cambodia-Thailand border to observe“the actual situation,” Cambodian Defense Ministry spokesperson Maly Socheata said in a statement.

The apparent border skirmishes more than 24 hours after the ceasefire went into effect highlight the difficulty civilian authorities face in enforcing the truce on the ground. The clashes had initially subsided following a Tuesday meeting between military commanders, which brought a tentative pause in the fighting.

The ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia came after five days of deadly clashes, which killed more than 40 people and displaced about 300,000 along their roughly 800-kilometer (500-mile) border. The truce - moderated by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim as chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations - followed pressure from US President Donald Trump.

Read: Trump to Resume Thailand, Cambodia Trade Talks After Truce

Malaysia will dispatch two observation teams, led by its military attaches in Cambodia and Thailand, Socheata said, citing the chief of the Malaysian armed forces, who is in Phnom Penh.

To deescalate the border tension, Thai and Cambodian troops have agreed to coordination teams to resolve any new conflicts and prevent their recurrence. A meeting of the General Border Committee - a bilateral forum to address security issues - is scheduled for Aug. 4.

The Thai-Cambodia conflict traces its roots to long-standing disputes stemming from colonial-era maps and treaties that defined boundaries. Relations had remained relatively stable since a 2011 clash that left dozens dead, before erupting into intense fighting last week.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.