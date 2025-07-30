Tsunami Warning: 8.8-Magnitude Earthquake Triggers Alert Worldwide
Tsunami warning sirens blared Tuesday in Honolulu and people moved to higher ground.
The Japan Meteorological Agency said a tsunami measuring 40 centimeters (1.3 feet) was detected in Tokachi, on the southern coast of Hokkaido, the northernmost of the country's main islands.
The Russian areas nearest the quake's epicenter on the Kamchatka Peninsula reported damage and evacuations, but no serious injuries.
The first tsunami wave hit the coastal area of Severo-Kurilsk, the main settlement on Russia's Kuril Islands in the Pacific, according to the local governor Valery Limarenko. He said residents were safe and staying on high ground until the threat of a repeat wave was gone.Here is the full list of countries that are under threat:
Tsunami Waves Over 3 Meters Possible:
Ecuador
Russia
Northwestern Hawaiian Islands
Tsunami Waves Between 1 to 3 Meters Possible:
Chile
Costa Rica
French Polynesia
Guam
Hawaii
Japan
Jarvis Island
Johnston Atoll
Kiribati
Midway Island
Palmyra Island
Peru
Samoa
Solomon Islands
Tsunami Waves Between 0.3 to 1 Meter Possible:
Antarctica
Australia
Chuuk
Colombia
Cook Islands
El Salvador
Fiji
Guatemala
Howland and Baker Islands
Indonesia
Kermadec Islands
Kosrae
Marshall Islands
Mexico
Nauru
New Caledonia
New Zealand
Nicaragua
Niue
Northern Mariana Islands
Palau
Panama
Papua New Guinea
Philippines
Pitcairn Islands
Pohnpei
Taiwan
Tokelau
Tonga
Tuvalu
Vanuatu
Wake Island
Wallis and Futuna
American Samoa
Yap
