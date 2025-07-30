High Volume Breakouts: These Four Stocks May Surge 2530% In Coming Months, Says SEBI RA Vinay Taparia
Four midcap stocks have caught SEBI-registered analyst Vinay Taparia's attention after giving high-volume breakouts on the charts, signaling potential multi-month rallies.
Strides Pharma, Zuari Industries, Gateway Distriparks, and Apcotex Industries are showing bullish technical setups, with upside potential of 25% to 30%. But Taparia cautions that any close below key support levels could invalidate this outlook.
Let's take a look at his recommendations:
Strides Pharma Science
Strides Pharma has made new highs with huge volumes. The stock can move to the ₹1,200 level in the next 12 months. But a close below ₹895 invalidates this outlook.
Zuari Industries
Zuari has given a good breakout with huge volumes. The stock can move to ₹340-₹380 in the next six to twelve months, but a close below ₹260 negates this view.
Gateway Distriparks
Gateway Distriparks has broken out of base with huge volume. Its Relative Strength Index (RSI) is also showing strength. The stock can go to the ₹82-₹90 level in the next nine to twelve months. A close below ₹63 negates this view.
Apcotex Industries
Apcotex gave a good breakout with huge volume. RSI is above 70. The stock can move to ₹470-₹540 in nine to twelve months. A close below ₹380 negates this view.
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.
