Trading Radar For July 30: L&T, Tata Steel, Asian Paints, Zydus, GAIL, Bank Of India, And IRCTC Are On Stock Watchlist

Indian equity markets snapped a three-session losing streak to close higher on Monday, led by real estate, pharma, and metals and energy stocks.

The markets are set for a muted start on Wednesday, tracking broader Asian cues. The Gift Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50, edged 0.04% higher at 24,797.5.

Apart from the quarterly earnings, investors will also be keenly monitoring the developments of a trade deal with the United States.

On Monday, President Donald Trump said that a trade deal with India is still incomplete, just two days ahead of the August 1 deadline. He warned India could face import duties of up to 25% if no agreement is reached.

Results today

Tata Steel, Power Grid Corporation of India, Punjab National Bank, Hyundai Motor India, InterGlobe Aviation, Indus Towers, Aster DM Healthcare, Computer Age Management Services, CESC, Greaves Cotton, HEG, Indraprastha Gas, IIFL Finance, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, KPIT Technologies, Navin Fluorine International, and Zydus Wellness.

Earnings impact

Larsen & Toubro (L & T): Reported a 30% jump in Q1 profit to ₹3,617 crore, with revenue up 16% to ₹63,679 crore and EBITDA rising 13% to ₹6,318 crore, though margins dipped to 9.9% from 10.2%.

NTPC: Posted an 11% rise in Q1 profit to ₹6,108.5 crore, while revenue declined 3% to ₹47,065.4 crore.

Dilip Buildcon: Saw Q1 profit surge 91.6% to ₹229 crore despite a 16.4% fall in revenue to ₹2,620.3 crore.

Piramal Enterprises: Reported a 52.3% increase in Q1 profit to ₹276.4 crore, with revenue rising 18.7% to ₹2,642.7 crore.

Bank of India: Saw standalone Q1 profit grow 32.3% to ₹2,252.1 crore, while net interest income dropped 3.3% and gross NPA improved to 2.92% from 3.27% sequentially.

Blue Dart Express: Reported an 8.6% fall in Q1 profit to ₹48.8 crore, even as revenue grew 7.4% to ₹1,441.9 crore.

Star Health and Allied Insurance: Posted a 17.7% drop in Q1 profit to ₹262.5 crore, with operating and underwriting profits declining despite an 11.9% rise in net premium earned.

Novartis India: Saw a 7.3% rise in Q1 profit to ₹27.6 crore, though revenue dipped 5.1% to ₹87.6 crore.

Foseco India: Reported a 16.4% increase in Q2 profit to ₹21.5 crore, with revenue up 25.8% to ₹157.3 crore.

GMR Airports: Q1 loss widened to ₹211.6 crore, even as revenue jumped 33.4% to ₹3,205.2 crore.

Ask Automotive: Posted a 16.3% rise in Q1 profit to ₹66.1 crore, with revenue up 3.4% to ₹891.3 crore.

Nilkamal: Saw Q1 profit fall 16.4% to ₹15.3 crore, while revenue jumped 18.9% to ₹883.1 crore.

GE Vernova T & D India: Reported a 116.4% YoY surge in Q1 profit to ₹291.2 crore, with revenue rising 38.8% to ₹1,330.1 crore.

IGI India: Posted a 62.6% rise in Q2 profit to ₹126.5 crore, with revenue growing 15.7% to ₹300.9 crore.

Triveni Engineering: Reported an 85.9% plunge in Q1 profit to ₹4.4 crore, despite a 22.9% rise in revenue to ₹1,598.2 crore.

Gallantt Ispat: Posted a 42.6% rise in Q1 profit to ₹173.8 crore, despite a 2.8% decline in revenue to ₹1,127.8 crore.

Stocks to watch

Zydus Lifesciences: Acquired an 85.6% stake in Amplitude Surgical for €256 million and will launch a mandatory tender offer on July 30 to acquire the remaining shares at €6.25 each.

Axiscades Technologies: Secured major new orders across airborne, naval, and radar-based platforms from top Indian defence labs. These orders involve developing and supplying advanced sub-systems for key indigenous projects led by DRDO and defence PSUs.

Tilaknagar Industries: Approved a preferential issue of equity shares and warrants worth ₹2,296 crore. The funds will be used to acquire the Imperial Blue business division and support general corporate needs.

Asian Paints: Approved the merger of its subsidiary, Asian Paints (Polymers), to streamline operations in procurement, logistics, supply chain, and technology.

Fermenta Biotech: Received the Certificate of Suitability (CEP) from the EDQM for its spray-dried Vitamin D3 variant, VITADEE 100 SD, produced at its Kullu facility.

L & T Finance: Allotted NCDs worth ₹250 crore to identified investors through a private placement.

GAIL: Signed a joint venture (JV) agreement with RVUNL to transfer its Dholpur and Ramgarh gas-based power plants to a new JVC, which will also develop 750 MW of solar and 250 MW of wind projects.

IRCTC: Received a service tax notice of ₹6.79 crore related to renting of immovable property between 2007 and 2011.

Nestle India: Fixed August 8, 2025, as the record date for its 1:1 bonus share issue.

HCL Technologies: Partnered with Pearson to co-develop AI-powered solutions aimed at closing skill gaps and accelerating skill development.

K.P. Energy: Sold its entire 51% stake in EMWPL, thereby exiting the 30 MW wind project SPV tied to a PPA with GUVNL; EMWPL is no longer its subsidiary.

Zaggle Prepaid: To acquire Rivpe Technology for ₹22 crore to enhance its UPI capabilities and expand into the consumer credit card space.

