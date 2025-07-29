UAE Expresses Condolences To Congo Over Terrorist Attack Victims

The UAE strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted a church in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, which tragically claimed the lives of innocent people.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa) expressed the UAE's firm rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism that threaten security and stability.

The Ministry extended its sincere condolences to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of Congo, over the "heinous and cowardly attack".

