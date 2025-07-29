United Planet Launches Second Cohort Of Youth2youth Investing Program

Enabling youth from the U.S., Iraq, and Syria to lead economic development through entrepreneurship

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- United Planet announced the launch of the second cohort of its Youth2Youth Investing program , which officially began on June 23, 2025. This milestone marks a significant advancement in United Planet's mission to foster global collaboration and economic empowerment through youth-led entrepreneurship.The Youth2Youth Investing Program brings together young changemakers from the United States, Iraq, and Syria to tackle economic challenges through entrepreneurship projects rooted in the Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs). The program equips participants with hands-on experience in financial literacy, investing fundamentals, leadership, and project development, while fostering international understanding and cooperation.“Through shared entrepreneurship and financial literacy, the Youth2Youth Investing Program equips young leaders to build bridges of understanding and chart pathways to peace and meaningful careers. As they develop financial literacy and leadership skills, these young global changemakers unlock career opportunities and learn to shape a more sustainable, interconnected future,” says Jill Tracy, United Planet's CEO.Key program highlights already underway include:. Team Captains and Lead Faculty Orientation held on June 17, 2025. Team Member Orientation Session conducted on June 19, 2025. A cohort composed of 13 Team Captains, 6 Mentors, and 65 Participants who will engage in a seven-week immersive experience, representing the U.S., Iraq, and Syria“I was a Team Captain last year, it was one of the most fun programs I've had. I know how this environment feels to everyone in the first week. But it's actually something that you'll learn easily,” says Sabhan Khairi Jumaah, Alumni & Advocate of the Youth2Youth Investing Program.By the program's conclusion, they will walk away with enhanced resumes, strong leadership and investing skills, and the confidence to lead economic development efforts locally and globally.Youth2Youth Investing is implemented by United Planet and is supported by the J. Christopher Stevens Virtual Exchange Initiative (JCSVEI). JCSVEI is a U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs program administered by the Aspen Institute.To learn more about the Youth2Youth Investing Program, visit:ABOUT UNITED PLANETUnited Planet is an international nonprofit organization dedicated to building a global network of leaders and volunteers who foster cross-cultural understanding and address shared challenges. The Youth2Youth Investing program is one of its flagship initiatives, helping young people gain the tools, mentorship, and experience necessary to drive lasting economic impact. United Planet remains committed to supporting youth leadership through programs aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals .

