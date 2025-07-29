Trump Wave Analysis 29 July 2025

Trump: ⬇️ Sell

– Trump falling inside the sideways price range

– Likely fall to support level 8.4380

Trump cryptocurrency continues to fall inside the sideways price range, which has contained price action from the start of June.

The earlier downward reversal from the upper boundary of this price range 11.00 formed the daily Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern Shooting Star, which started the active impulse wave 3.

Given the clear daily downtrend, Trump cryptocurrency can be expected to fall to the next round support level 8.4380 (lower border of the active price range).