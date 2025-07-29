403
Letright Spotlighted In Nikkei Bizruptors For Revolutionizing Sustainable Luxury In Outdoor Living.
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) Recognition by Nikkei BizRuptors underscores Letright's role in redefining eco-conscious luxury in global outdoor living KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 July 2025 - Letright Industrial Corp., Asia's leading sustainable outdoor living specialist, has been featured in Nikkei BizRuptors, a case study platform by Nikkei Business Lab Asia. The feature highlights Letright's bold vision of merging sustainability with luxury in outdoor furnishing.
Ombra by Letright-smart pergola that combines solar innovation with luxury design, redefining sustainable outdoor living.
Originally developed by the ACES Institute, the business case was adapted for educational use by Nikkei BizRuptors. It spotlights Letright's innovation-driven leadership and sustainable engineering, focusing on Ombra, its flagship solar pergola that blends sleek design with advanced solar integration and patented technologies
"Our journey goes beyond profits, it's about creating positive environmental and social impact," said Ren Li, Founder and CEO of Letright.
Letright has become a global benchmark in eco-luxury by replacing traditional wood with sustainable materials such as aluminum and wood-plastic composites. It has also advanced surface technology with thermoregulating TIGER powder coatings and integrated solar systems, setting new industry standards.
From a local startup to a global brand with a presence in Europe, North America, and emerging markets in the Middle East and Africa, Letright's growth reflects its strong ESG focus.
Nikkei BizRuptors, part of the Nikkei Group, which also publishes Nikkei Asia and the Financial Times-showcases real-world case studies for business education. Letright's inclusion adds to a growing body of Asia-centric materials used in schools and leadership programs globally.
"This feature affirms our role in shaping responsible innovation," said Ren Li. "We're proud to be part of the global conversation on sustainability and design."
Letright's spotlight marks a strategic step forward in expanding its influence and partnerships worldwide.
