Why Izotropic Corp. (CSE: IZO) (OTCQB: IZOZF) Is 'One To Watch'



Izotropic is the only commercial entity with exclusive global rights to the Breast CT technology developed at UC Davis.

The company has secured regulatory alignment with the FDA and is preparing for a pivotal U.S. clinical trial.

IzoView offers a proprietary, patient-centric alternative to mammography for dense breast tissue imaging.

A comprehensive business and financial plan supports execution across clinical, regulatory, and commercial milestones. Awareness campaigns, including breastct and a company podcast, are primed to drive engagement and investor visibility.

Izotropic (CSE: IZO) (OTCQB: IZOZF) is a medical device company advancing dedicated imaging solutions to improve the screening, diagnosis, and treatment of breast cancer. Focused exclusively on this clinical area, Izotropic is developing purpose-built technologies designed to address persistent limitations in conventional breast imaging. Through innovation in both device architecture and image acquisition, the company aims to enhance diagnostic confidence while improving patient experience.

Izotropic's mission is to deliver transformative tools that empower radiologists, reduce missed cancers, and streamline clinical workflows. By introducing a next-generation imaging platform for breast cancer screening and diagnosis, the company is targeting a clear unmet need in a multibillion-dollar global...

