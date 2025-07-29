Egypt, France Airdrop Aid To Gaza Amid Growing Humanitarian Crisis, Global Criticism Of Israel - Dailynewsegypt

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt has conducted its first humanitarian airdrop over Gaza in more than six months, delivering aid supplies to the enclave amidst an escalating humanitarian disaster. Eyewitnesses reported that Egyptian aircraft dropped aid over Deir Al-Balah, located in central Gaza, as the territory continues to suffer from daily bombings and mounting civilian casualties.

Following Egypt's efforts, France is preparing to launch similar airdrops“in the coming days” to address the urgent needs of Gaza's civilians. A French diplomatic source confirmed that precautions would be taken to ensure civilian safety, with plans also underway to facilitate overland aid delivery to the region.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, the death toll in Gaza has surged to 60,034, with 145,870 injuries reported since the conflict began on 7 October 2023. The past 24 hours alone have seen 113 people killed and 637 injured. Among those fatalities, 1,179 deaths and over 7,957 injuries occurred while civilians attempted to secure vital aid supplies.

Hamas condemned Israel for what it described as“genocidal war crimes,” accusing the Israeli military of massacres that have wiped out entire families, including the Abu Attaya, Siam, Abu Nabhan, and Al-Lahham families. The group also rejected what it termed as a“brutal escalation” masked as a“humanitarian truce,” calling for international pressure to halt Israel's actions and hold Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accountable for the alleged violations.

Local Gaza authorities reported that Israel allowed just 87 aid trucks into the region today, with most of the supplies being looted amid ongoing military chaos.“What entered today does not exceed 87 trucks, most of which were robbed under the protection of Israeli forces,” the government media office stated.

At a UN-backed conference in New York focused on the two-state solution, Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani warned that the ongoing war underscores the need for a just and comprehensive settlement in the region. Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan reaffirmed the Arab Peace Initiative as the basis for any lasting peace, while France criticized Israel's conduct, accusing it of“fostering terrorism” and calling for urgent international intervention.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump expressed concern over the situation in Gaza, particularly the reports of starving children. He stated that the US and Israel are“working together to fix things in Gaza,” and has reportedly ordered a new aid plan to address the humanitarian crisis. Further details on this plan are expected soon.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz labeled the situation in Gaza as“catastrophic” and called for an immediate ceasefire, warning that the ongoing conflict risks triggering a broader regional war. Jordan's King Abdullah II condemned the politicization of humanitarian aid and urged an end to the war, describing the humanitarian disaster in Gaza as“beyond words.”

The UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) Commissioner-General confirmed that Gaza has officially reached famine levels, with acute hunger and malnutrition now widespread across the strip. Over 100 people have already died from hunger, and officials warn that the only way to prevent a full-scale catastrophe is to flood Gaza with aid. The Commissioner-General also criticized airdrops as insufficient, stating that while media coverage may be significant, they have no real impact on the ground.

In New York, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty met with counterparts from Qatar, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia to discuss the situation in Gaza. The ministers focused on joint Egyptian-Qatari efforts with the United States to secure a ceasefire, release hostages, ensure unimpeded humanitarian access, and begin preparations for early recovery and reconstruction. An international donor conference in Cairo is also being planned.

The meeting underscored the unified Arab position, reaffirming a shared commitment to advancing diplomatic and political solutions to regional crises. The ministers pledged continued coordination and joint action to pursue peace, security, and regional stability.

As Israel's military operations persist, diplomatic isolation continues to grow. Israel's foreign ministry summoned the Dutch ambassador after the Netherlands barred two far-right Israeli ministers from entering the country, an incident seen as indicative of the increasing international backlash facing the Israeli government.