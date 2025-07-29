Egyptian Agricultural Exports Reach 6.24 Million Tonnes, Expanding To New Global Markets - Dailynewsegypt

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Alaa Farouk, Egypt's Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation, announced that the country's agricultural exports have surpassed 6.24 million tonnes as of mid-month, marking an increase of 575,000 tonnes compared to the same period last year.

According to a report from Ahmed Ezzam, Head of the Agricultural Services and Follow-up Sector, and based on data from the Egyptian Agricultural Quarantine Authority, citrus fruits lead the way in exports, with more than 1.9 million tonnes shipped overseas. Potatoes followed closely with over 1.3 million tonnes, while fresh onions contributed 231,894 tonnes. Grapes ranked fourth with 159,477 tonnes, followed by sweet potatoes at 123,857 tonnes. The export portfolio also includes a wide range of products, such as beans, mangoes, garlic, guavas, and other notable Egyptian crops.

In related news, Minister Farouk revealed that Egypt has opened eight new international markets for key agricultural exports, including grapes, pomegranates, mangoes, potatoes, and seed potatoes. New markets include South Africa, Costa Rica, Uzbekistan, India, and the Philippines. This expansion underscores Egypt's growing presence in global agricultural trade.

Farouk credited the country's agricultural export successes to the collaborative efforts of farmers, producers, exporters, and agricultural engineers, who work diligently to produce high-quality crops and adhere to best agricultural practices. He also acknowledged the critical role played by agricultural researchers, the Egyptian Agricultural Quarantine Authority, and other regulatory bodies, which ensure the smooth flow of exports from farms to international markets.

The surge in agricultural exports is attributed to Egypt's commitment to international standards, which help maintain the quality and reputation of its agricultural products. These standards also streamline the export process and mitigate any challenges that may arise in foreign markets. Additionally, Egypt's ongoing efforts to open new markets, tighten regulatory oversight, and enhance the Agricultural Quarantine Authority's coding system further bolster the country's competitive position in global trade.

As part of these efforts, the Ministry of Agriculture recently hosted a delegation from Kuwait's Public Authority for Food and Nutrition to showcase Egypt's export system and share best practices for agricultural trade.