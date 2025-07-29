CBE Governor Hosts Nigerian Counterpart, Showcases New Banknote Production Facility - Dailynewsegypt

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Hassan Abdalla, Governor of the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE), hosted Olayemi Cardoso, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and his delegation for a series of strategic discussions aimed at expanding bilateral cooperation between the two central banks.

The meeting, which took place at the CBE's headquarters, focused on enhancing collaboration in key areas of banking and finance. Following the discussions, Abdalla escorted Cardoso on a tour of the New Administrative Capital's Printing House, where the Nigerian delegation was introduced to the full process of banknote production-from design to final delivery. The tour showcased the facility's advanced technology, anti-counterfeiting security measures, and quality control protocols, ensuring precision at every stage of banknote production.

In addition to the tour, the visit provided an opportunity for the CBE and CBN delegations to exchange technical expertise on a variety of subjects. The Egyptian side shared insights into its progress in fields such as Supervisory Regulations, Basel Frameworks, Monetary Policy, and Macroprudential Policy, in addition to its work in IT, FinTech, cybersecurity, and data science. The meeting also included a session with the Egyptian Banking Institute (EBI), the CBE's training arm, to explore its capacity-building programs for banking sector professionals.







On the occasion, Abdalla reaffirmed Egypt's commitment to strengthening relations with African countries and praised Nigeria's growing role in regional economic and financial affairs. He also congratulated Cardoso on Nigeria's successful hosting of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) meetings the previous month, thanking Nigeria for its hospitality.

In his remarks, Olayemi Cardoso highlighted the importance of the visit as an opportunity to deepen financial cooperation between Egypt and Nigeria. He expressed admiration for the Printing House's advanced technologies and robust security measures, noting that the CBN looks forward to leveraging Egypt's expertise in the banking sector.







This visit follows Abdalla's official trip to Nigeria at the end of last month, where he participated in the 32nd Annual Meetings of Afreximbank under the theme“Building the Future on Decades of Resilience,” attended by African leaders and heads of state.