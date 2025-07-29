CNH Joins The Ecosystem Of The Buenos Aires Innovation Park
This initiative is part of CNH's ongoing commitment to open innovation and link with strategic ecosystems in Latin America, especially those aimed at strengthening the agribusiness sector.
"At CNH, we believe in open innovation as a way to generate value in the market. This alliance allows us to expand our connections with a diverse and valuable ecosystem, which reinforces our goal of providing solutions in key areas such as productivity, sustainability, technology and management," said Paulo Máximo, Innovation Leader for Latin America.
The Innovation Park aims to foster a dynamic and collaborative environment for the development of high-impact solutions such as in agribusiness, biotechnology, energy, artificial intelligence and sustainable mobility.
With more than 65% of its surface area dedicated to green spaces, the venue combines modern infrastructure, public art and urban connectivity.
The Park also promotes innovative projects such as the first electric autonomous collective in Latin America and has the active participation of leading universities such as the UBA, ITBA, UTN and the Torcuato Di Tella University.
Read the full story here .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment