NEOGEN SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against Neogen Corporation - NEOG

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK and NEW ORLEANS, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti , LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have untilto file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Neogen Corporation (NasdaqGS: NEOG), if they purchased the Company's shares between January 5, 2023 through June 3, 2025, inclusive (the“Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Western District of Michigan.

If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by September 16, 2025 .

Neogen and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On April 9, 2025, the Company disclosed a quarterly revenue decrease of 3.4% to $221 million due to integration issues and again cut its FY25 guidance and noted that capital expenditures were expected to be $100 million as a result of lowered adjusted EBITDA and a pull-forward of integration-related capital expenditures into FY25, as well as announcing the departure of its CEO. On this news, the price of Neogen's shares plummeted 28% to close at $5.02 per share, on a volume of 47 million shares. Then, on June 4, 2025, the Company disclosed that it expected“EBITDA margin to probably be around the high-teens” which represented a considerable drop from the previous quarter's profit margin of 22%. On this news, the price of Neogen's shares fell an additional 17%, to close at $4.96 per share.

The case is Operating Eng'rs Constr. Indus. & Misc. Pension Fund v. Neogen Corp., et al., No. 25-cv-00802.

