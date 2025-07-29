'J&K Faces Variation Of 700 Mws Power During Day Time'

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- In the backdrop of low voltage issues during the day time, 'Jammu and Kashmir is facing a variation of nearly 700 Megawatts (MWs) of power' in comparison to other hours.

The official documents reveal that in view of low voltage during the day hours from 9Am to 2Pm, Jammu and Kashmir State Power Development Corporation Limited has a Available Transfer Capability (ATC) and Total Transfer Capability (TTC) of 2700/2800 MWs of power.

However, during the other hours except for 9Am to 2Pm, there is an ATC and TTC capacity of 3400/3500 MWs of power-highlighting the need of improving the grid and other major infrastructures that can help in increasing the voltage during the day hours.

According to the official document available with KNO, “J&K SLDC is also sharing (transfer capability limit) ATC/TTC base-case on a regular basis as per CERC approved procedure.”

“However, due to low voltages during the daytime, the ATC and TTC figures for day time were recently reviewed and revised figures were communicated to J&K SLDC. Due to low voltages in the Kashmir valley area, the transfer capability limits (ATC/TTC) are 2700/2800MW during 09-14hrs and 3400/3500MW for other than 09-14hrs duration,” it reads.

The documents said that“As of now the schedule of the state control area is not being restricted to ATC, and sometimes it is crossing the assessed ATC and TTC limits.”

“However, in future as is the case with Punjab which is separate bid area, schedule of J&K state may be restricted upto their ATC and TTC limits upon formation of separate bid area,” it reads.

Keeping in view the issues, the authorities have said,“Expeditious actions are required from J&K side to improve the low voltages in Kashmir valley.”