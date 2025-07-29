Amarnath Yatra Set To Cross 4 Lakh Mark

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The ongoing Amarnath Yatra is poised to cross the four-lakh mark, with a total of 3,93,401 pilgrims having performed darshan at the holy cave as of Tuesday, official data reveals.

According to figures, 7,203 pilgrims offered prayers at the cave shrine on Tuesday, amid tight security and a spiritually charged atmosphere.

Tuesday's batch included 5,025 men, 1,352 women, 109 children, 47 sadhus, 1 sadhvi, 1 transgender pilgrim, and 668 security personnel.

Despite intermittent weather challenges in the upper reaches, officials said the yatra has progressed smoothly with consistent daily turnout.“If the trend continues, the cumulative number is expected to cross four lakh by tomorrow,” an official said.

Meanwhile, the 27th batch of 1,490 pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu early Monday morning and has reached the twin base camps in Kashmir.

Escorted by CRPF and J&K Police, the batch included 1,262 men, 186 women, and 42 sadhus and sadhvis-37 sadhus and 5 sadhvis. They travelled in 61 vehicles, including 35 buses, 7 medium motor vehicles (MMVs), 18 light motor vehicles (LMVs), and 1 two-wheeler.

The convoy was split between the two main routes to the cave shrine.

327 pilgrims in 16 vehicles took the shorter Baltal route in Ganderbal district.

1,163 pilgrims in 45 vehicles proceeded via the traditional Pahalgam route in Anantnag district.

The annual pilgrimage, which began on July 3, will conclude on August 9, and continues to draw participation from devotees across the country.