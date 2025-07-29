Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Uzbekistan's Gas Exports To China Reach New Highs

2025-07-29 10:03:26
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 30 . In the first half of 2025, Uzbekistan's imports of natural gas from Turkmenistan and Russia declined by 30 percent compared to the same period last year, totaling $571.8 million.

Data obtained by Trend from the National Statistics Committee shows that gas imports at the beginning of the year amounted to $27.8 million, followed by a sharp decline to $8 million in February and only $2.7 million in March. However, import volumes rebounded in the following months - reaching $112 million in April, $135 million in May, and peaking at $286.3 million in June.

Conversely, Uzbekistan's natural gas exports to China experienced strong growth. From January to June, export revenues rose by 50 percent, totaling $354.9 million. Monthly export figures stood at $21.8 million in January, $20.2 million in February, and $52.3 million in March. The upward trend continued in April with $105.4 million, followed by $88.3 million in May and $66.9 million in June.

