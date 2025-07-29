Naftogaz Transfers Over UAH 10B To State Budget As Dividends, Corporate Income Tax

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The relevant statement was made by Naftogaz Group's press service , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“In accordance with the Cabinet of Ministers decision, Naftogaz has transferred UAH 10.4 billion in dividends and corporate income tax to the state budget based on its 2024 performance,” the report states.

As instructed by the Ukrainian government, the rest of Naftogaz's profit was directed to finance the country's preparations for the upcoming winter season, namely the purchase of natural gas.

“I'm grateful to all employees for this result. It is your hard work that makes Naftogaz a reliable partner to the state, fulfilling all of the Ukrainian government's obligations in full and on time,” Naftogaz of Ukraine NJSC Board Chairman Sergii Koretskyi noted.

A reminder that, according to the corresponding decree of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, Naftogaz of Ukraine NJSC had to make dividend payments for 2024 no later than July 30, 2025.

In May 2025, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the distribution of the net profit of Naftogaz of Ukraine NJSC following its activities in 2024. As a result, the company was expected to pay UAH 8.827 billion worth of dividends to the state budget.

In 2024, Naftogaz of Ukraine NJSC transferred UAH 15.7 billion in dividend payments to the state budget.