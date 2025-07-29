Realty Executives Finalizes Arizona Unification Under Single Brokerage Ownership By Integrating Phoenix And Yuma Territories

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This growing network expands the company's already robust footprint and further enhances service to agents and clients alike.

"We are incredibly pleased on how the transition has gone," said Jeff Murtaugh , CEO of Realty Executives Arizona Territory. "We have received a tremendous response from the Phoenix and Yuma agents. We are thrilled they are continuing under the Realty Executives brand and ensuring continuity for their business and career."

This milestone arrives as Realty Executives is celebrating its 60th anniversary, reinforcing the company's longstanding legacy of leadership, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to putting agents first. To support a smooth transition, Realty Executives Arizona Territory is offering agents who join the newly unified brokerage six months of no monthly fees. Agents who join Realty Executives Arizona Territory will retain access to their current Realty Executives signage, branding, and marketing materials, ensuring business continuity and brand consistency.

"This unification is a strong strategic move that charts the next 60 years and solidifies the vision for Realty Executives," said Patrick van den Bossche , President of Realty Executives International. "It's an exciting moment in time that brings our network together, strengthens our foundation, and sets the stage for long-term growth and innovation."

Realty Executives Arizona Territory's new Phoenix flagship office will be located at 4343 Outlier Boulevard , a 165,000-square-foot signature property located in the prestigious 44th Street corridor, serving over 10,000 cars per day as a major arterial to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. The company's continued expansion is backed by the financial strength of Outlier , the ownership group behind Realty Executives International, led by Valley entrepreneur David Tedesco , ensuring ongoing investments in advanced marketing, innovative technology, and enhanced infrastructure. Outlier also owns other notable brands such as Pump It Up, BounceU, Passport Health, and inDispense, among others.

"Bringing the Phoenix and Yuma markets back into the core of Realty Executives Arizona Territory's brokerage footprint represents more than just a realignment-it's a long-term commitment to building the strongest, most connected real estate network in Arizona," said David Tedesco, CEO of Outlier and Chairman and CEO of Realty Executives. "By investing in exceptional people, cutting-edge tools, and visionary leadership, we're creating a unified platform where our agents in Phoenix, Yuma, and beyond can truly thrive. Our agents are among the most talented in the industry, and we're committed to supporting them as they innovate, grow their businesses, and help shape the future of real estate across the state."

With this consolidation, Realty Executives Arizona Territory will grow to nearly 1,000 agents under a single, collaborative structure that maximizes operational efficiency, strengthens statewide marketing efforts, and elevates service delivery to its clients across Arizona.

About Realty Executives

Founded in Phoenix in 1965, Realty Executives International is one of the most respected and agent-centric real estate brands in the United States. With approximately 5,500 agents nationwide, the company continues to lead through innovation, personalized service, and a steadfast commitment to empowering its agents with the tools and support needed to thrive in today's competitive market.

