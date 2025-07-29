Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 00:00 GMT
KUWAIT -- Kuwait's Cabinet has recalled with resentment the Iraqi occupation of the country on 2nd August 1990, and expressed pride of the national heroes who sacrificed their lives to defend their homeland.
NEW YORK -- A just and comprehensive peace in the Middle East must begin with ending the Israeli occupation and granting the Palestinian people their full rights, said Kuwait Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya.
WASHINGTON -- Rising uncertainty, tariff tensions, and inflation disparities continue to cloud the outlook, International Monetary Fund warned in a statement. (end) mb
