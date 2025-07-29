Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 00:00 GMT


2025-07-29 08:05:25
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- Kuwait's Cabinet, in its weekly meeting, gave instructions to relevant state bodies to speed up the removal of all encroachments on state properties.

KUWAIT -- Kuwait's Cabinet has recalled with resentment the Iraqi occupation of the country on 2nd August 1990, and expressed pride of the national heroes who sacrificed their lives to defend their homeland.

NEW YORK -- A just and comprehensive peace in the Middle East must begin with ending the Israeli occupation and granting the Palestinian people their full rights, said Kuwait Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya.

WASHINGTON -- Rising uncertainty, tariff tensions, and inflation disparities continue to cloud the outlook, International Monetary Fund warned in a statement. (end) mb

MENAFN29072025000071011013ID1109859911

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search