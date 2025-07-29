Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

CSE Bulletin: Name And Symbol Change - Great Northern Energy Metals Inc. (GNEM)


2025-07-29 08:04:55
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 29 juillet/July 2025) - Great Northern Energy Metals Inc. (GNEM) has announced a name and symbol change to American Atomics Inc. (NUKE).

Shares will begin trading under the new name and symbol and with a new CUSIP number on July 31 , 2025.

Disclosure documents are available at .

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the end of business on July 30, 2025. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders.

_________________________________

Great Northern Energy Metals Inc. (GNEM) a annoncé un changement de nom et de symbole en American Atomics Inc. (NUKE).

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sous le nouveau nom et symbole, et avec un nouveau numéro CUSIP, le 31 juillet 2025.

Les documents de divulgation sont disponibles sur .

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fin des activités le 30 juillet 2025. Les négociants sont priés de saisir à nouveau leurs commandes.

Effective Date/ Date Effective : Le 31 juillet/July 2025
Old Symbol/Vieux Symbole : GNEM
New Symbol/Nouveau Symbole : NUKE
New CUSIP/ Nouveau CUSIP : 024030 10 8
New ISIN/ Nouveau ISIN : CA 024030 10 8 9
Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN : 39101C109/CA39101C1095

MENAFN29072025004218003983ID1109859909

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search