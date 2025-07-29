CSE Bulletin: Name And Symbol Change - Great Northern Energy Metals Inc. (GNEM)

Shares will begin trading under the new name and symbol and with a new CUSIP number on July 31 , 2025.

Disclosure documents are available at .

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the end of business on July 30, 2025. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders.

_________________________________

Great Northern Energy Metals Inc. (GNEM) a annoncé un changement de nom et de symbole en American Atomics Inc. (NUKE).

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sous le nouveau nom et symbole, et avec un nouveau numéro CUSIP, le 31 juillet 2025.

Les documents de divulgation sont disponibles sur .

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fin des activités le 30 juillet 2025. Les négociants sont priés de saisir à nouveau leurs commandes.