Cambodia Denies Violation Of Ceasefire Agreement: Ministry Of National Defence

2025-07-29 08:04:44
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) PHNOM PENH, Jul 30 (NNN-AKP) – The Cambodian Ministry of National Defence, yesterday, rejected the statement of the Thai army that accused Cambodia of attacking Thailand, hours after a ceasefire entered into force.

“On behalf of the Cambodian Ministry of National Defence, I would like to reject the statement of the Thai army spokesperson, that claimed that, fighting occurred, violating the ceasefire agreement,” Cambodian Ministry of National Defence's Spokesperson, Lieutenant General Maly Socheata, said, in a press briefing.

She said, the Cambodian armed forces have strictly implemented the ceasefire agreement that took effect since midnight on Monday.

Thailand's acting Prime Minister, Phumtham Wechayachai, said yesterday that, small clashes, after the ceasefire came into effect, could be caused by undisciplined Cambodian soldiers, and that the Thai side has responded proportionately, and the situation“is calm now.”– NNN-AKP

