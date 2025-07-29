Englewood Dentistry Expands Comprehensive Dental Services To Meet Growing Demand In Bergen County

MENAFN - GetNews) Modern Practice Led by Dr. Roshana Sherzoy Continues to Elevate Standards of Patient-Centered Oral Healthcare

ENGLEWOOD, NJ - Englewood Dentistry, a leading dental practice serving Bergen County communities, announces the continued expansion of its comprehensive oral healthcare services to address the increasing demand for personalized dental care in the region. Under the leadership of Dr. Roshana Sherzoy, the practice has established itself as a cornerstone of dental excellence, combining advanced treatment methodologies with individualized patient care approaches.







The Englewood-based practice has gained recognition throughout Bergen County for its commitment to delivering comprehensive dental services that span general dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, and implant dentistry. Dr. Sherzoy's patient-centered philosophy emphasizes thorough consultation processes, where treatment plans are developed collaboratively based on individual patient needs, preferences, and long-term oral health objectives.

"Our practice philosophy centers on creating lasting relationships with our patients while delivering the highest standard of dental care," said Dr. Roshana Sherzoy, principal dentist at Englewood Dentistry. "We believe that exceptional dental care begins with truly understanding each patient's unique circumstances and developing treatment approaches that align with their personal health goals."

The practice's comprehensive service portfolio addresses diverse oral health needs across all age groups. General dentistry services include preventive care, routine cleanings, periodontal treatments, and restorative procedures designed to maintain optimal oral health. The cosmetic dentistry division focuses on aesthetic improvements through various treatment modalities, while the implant dentistry services provide advanced solutions for tooth replacement and oral rehabilitation.

Englewood Dentistry's facility incorporates modern dental technology and equipment to support accurate diagnoses and effective treatment delivery. The practice maintains a welcoming environment designed to reduce patient anxiety while ensuring comfort throughout all treatment processes. Staff members receive ongoing training to maintain current knowledge of evolving dental practices and patient care standards.

The practice's approach to patient education emphasizes empowering individuals to make informed decisions about their oral health. Dr. Sherzoy and her team provide detailed explanations of treatment options, expected outcomes, and maintenance requirements, enabling patients to participate actively in their dental care decisions.

Bergen County residents have increasingly sought dental practices that combine clinical expertise with personalized attention. Englewood Dentistry's growth reflects this regional trend toward comprehensive dental care that prioritizes both treatment effectiveness and patient experience quality.







The practice serves patients from throughout Bergen County, with many traveling from surrounding communities to access the specialized care and personalized attention that has become synonymous with the Englewood Dentistry experience. Patient retention rates remain consistently high, with many families choosing the practice for multi-generational dental care needs.

Dr. Sherzoy's professional background includes extensive experience in various dental specialties, allowing the practice to offer diverse treatment options under one roof. This integrated approach reduces the need for patient referrals while maintaining continuity of care throughout complex treatment processes.

The practice maintains active engagement with the local community through educational initiatives and oral health awareness programs. These efforts contribute to improved community understanding of preventive dental care importance and the connection between oral health and overall wellness.

Current promotional offerings and detailed service information are available through the practice's website at . The practice also maintains an active social media presence on Instagram @englewooddentistry, where patients can access oral health tips and practice updates.

About Englewood Dentistry

Englewood Dentistry is a comprehensive dental practice located in Englewood, New Jersey, serving patients throughout Bergen County. Led by Dr. Roshana Sherzoy, the practice specializes in general dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, and implant dentistry services. The practice is committed to delivering personalized dental care in a comfortable, modern environment while maintaining the highest standards of clinical excellence.