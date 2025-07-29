Author's Tranquility Press Presents:“She Forgot My Name, But Not My Love”

MENAFN - GetNews)



A Caregiver's Journey Through Alzheimer's - One Husband's Promise to the End

In a world that often whispers about dementia behind closed doors, A Caregiver's Tips: My Wife Had Alzheimer's Disease speaks aloud with courage, love, and aching honesty. Released by Author's Tranquility Press , this extraordinary memoir by Fred Buse , with co-author Marie Mayer, is a true testament to the unbreakable bond between a man and his wife-and the devotion that never wavered even as her memory did.

Now available on Amazon, this book is not just a read-it's an experience. A quiet, powerful walk beside someone who gave everything to keep his beloved at home, where her heart lived-even when her mind no longer did.

A Vow Beyond“In Sickness and In Health”

Fred Buse married Dot Smith in 1960. Thirty-seven years later, she was diagnosed with Alzheimer's.

This is the story of what happened next.

From the day of her diagnosis until the day she passed away in his arms, Fred never left her side. He became her protector, her advocate, her memory. He fed her, bathed her, walked with her, laughed with her, and-when she no longer remembered his name-sat silently beside her, still loving her with every breath.

This book is Fred's heart, cracked open and offered freely, so others might know: you are not alone.

134 Truthful Tips - Forged in Love, Not Theory

Each chapter of A Caregiver's Tips offers raw, lived-in experience. You'll find 134 practical, compassionate insights covering everything from:

Preparing legal and financial documents before it's too late

Managing hallucinations, sleepless nights, and heartbreaking conversations

The agonizing decision of whether to travel, socialize, or retreat

When your spouse forgets who you are-but still reaches for your hand

Planning for death while still living in the moment

These are not textbook tips. These are whispers from the trenches , passed on from one human heart to another.

A Story for Every Caregiver - and Every Soul Who Loves One

This memoir is not just for those dealing with Alzheimer's. It's for anyone who has stood beside a loved one in illness... anyone who's tried to stay strong when everything is falling apart... and anyone who needs to believe that love really does endure all things.

Available Now on Amazon

If you've ever felt invisible in your caregiving role-if you've ever cried behind a bathroom door so your loved one wouldn't see-this book is for you. Let Fred's words hold you. Let Dot's story reminds you why love is always worth the cost.

Sometimes the hardest goodbye is to the person still sitting beside you.

But in that goodbye is a love that will never be forgotten.

Pick up A Caregiver's Tips today-and carry someone else's wisdom into your own tomorrow.

About the Author

Fred Buse is a retired marine engineer who traded his profession to become his wife's full-time caregiver when Alzheimer's came calling. Through grief, tenderness, and grit, he walked with her to the very end-and now opens the door for others to learn from his journey.

Marie Mayer, co-author, is a seasoned writer, mother, and grandmother, who brought Fred's voice to life with empathy and grace. Her decades of experience in storytelling illuminate this narrative with structure and soul.

About Author's Tranquility Press

Author's Tranquility Press is more than a publisher-it is a haven for stories that matter. From memoirs of love and loss to voices of resilience and reflection, ATP champions authors who bare their truths to help others find theirs.