Altapointe Health Expands Children's Outpatient Services With New Mobile County Location

MOBILE, Ala., July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AltaPointe Health is excited to announce the opening of its newest children's outpatient clinic located at 4211 Government Boulevard in Mobile, Alabama. This expansion aims to provide greater convenience and accessibility for families throughout Mobile County seeking specialized behavioral health services for children and adolescents.

As Alabama's largest and most comprehensive behavioral healthcare system, AltaPointe Health continues to broaden its reach to meet the growing demand for pediatric mental health care. The new children's outpatient location is strategically situated to serve families in the western and southern parts of the county, reducing travel time and improving access to essential services.

"We recognize that timely and convenient access to mental health care is crucial for children and their families," said AltaPointe Health CEO Tuerk Schlesinger. "This outpatient location on Government Boulevard is part of our ongoing commitment to ensure that high-quality, specialized care is within reach for all families in Mobile County."

The West Mobile outpatient center offers a comprehensive range of services tailored to children and teens aged 3 to 19, including:



Intake Evaluations and Diagnostic Testing



Individual, Family, and Group Therapy



Medical Assessments and Medication Monitoring

Care Coordination and Parenting Support

These services are designed to address a variety of emotional and behavioral issues, such as trauma, anxiety, depression, and conduct disorders. Through evidence-based practices, AltaPointe aims to support the overall well-being and development of each child.

The new location operates Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM. Families interested in scheduling an appointment or seeking more information can contact AltaPointe's access to care team at (251) 450-2211 or visit AltaPointe.

With this new addition, AltaPointe Health reinforces its dedication to expanding mental health services and ensuring that children and families across Mobile County have the resources and support they need for a healthier future.

ABOUT ALTAPOINTE

AltaPointe Health is an extensive healthcare system providing behavioral and primary healthcare. Each year, it provides more than 1 million services to 45,000 patients across Alabama. A national leader in behavioral health for more than 60 years, AltaPointe expanded its service array in 2018 to include primary care. With an even greater focus on the patient's whole health, it operates Accordia Health, a Federally Qualified Health Center with six clinic sites. Rounding out the continuum, AltaPointe operates two psychiatric hospitals serving children and adults, one Behavioral Health Crisis Center, and 22 outpatient behavioral healthcare clinics. Its team of 28 physicians and 16 physician extenders renders the medical care services throughout the organization and serves as the administration and faculty for the University of South Alabama, College of Medicine-Department of Psychiatry.

SOURCE AltaPointe Health Systems

