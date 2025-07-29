Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US Dollar Ticks Up

2025-07-29 07:15:00
Xinhua

New York: The US dollar strengthened in late trading on Tuesday.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, added 0.26 percent to 98.888 at 3 p.m. (1900 GMT).

In late New York trading, the euro decreased to 1.1550 dollars from 1.1595 dollars in the previous session, and the British pound was up to 1.3356 dollars from 1.3354 dollars in the previous session.

The U.S. dollar bought 148.43 Japanese yen, lower than 148.56 Japanese yen of the previous session. The US dollar rose to 0.8055 Swiss francs from 0.8033 Swiss francs, and it increased to 1.3767 Canadian dollars from 1.3734 Canadian dollars.

The US dollar advanced to 9.6434 Swedish kronor from 9.6121 Swedish kronor.

