Win AED 200,000 In Modesh Scholarships This Back To Schools Season As Shop And Win Rewards!

Dubai, UAE, July 29: As the summer winds down and students gear up for the new school year, Shop & Win Rewards is making the transition anything but ordinary. This Back-to-School season, shoppers have the opportunity to win big with a thrilling AED 200,000 cash prize raffle.

As part of the 2025 Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS), this promotion goes beyond school preparation, delivering a season packed with exciting prizes and memorable shopping experiences.

Kicking off on August 6th and continuing until the 26th, families across Dubai can join the celebration of this city-wide retail campaign by shopping at any of the 23 participating malls for a chance to win. With a minimum spend of AED 200, shoppers can then enter into the digital raffle powered by RaffleTech by scanning the in-store QR codes and uploading their receipts digitally. Each entry is a chance to win one of 10 Modesh Scholarships as cash prize, each valued at AED 20,000!

Lucky winners will be revealed during two thrilling raffle draws, taking place on August 16 and September 1, respectively.

This festive campaign is brought to life by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) in collaboration with leading retail destinations across the city, with campaign execution and mall partnerships facilitated by BUZ Management and Marketing LLC.

Baiju Kurieash, CEO and Founder of BUZ Management and Marketing LLC, said: “Back-to-School season marks a special time for families across the UAE, providing them a moment of fresh beginnings and renewed ambition. This promotion is designed to empower parents by making shopping more rewarding and enjoyable. It's our way of giving back to the community during one of the busiest times of the year.”

The 23 malls participating in the Back-to-School promotion include Al Ghurair Centre, Al Khail Gate Community Centre, Al Quoz Mall, Arabian Center, Bay Avenue Mall, Central Mall, Century Mall, Crown Mall, Dubai Festival Plaza, Jebel Ali Mall, Marhaba Mall, Mudon Community Centre, NWS West Zone Mall - Al Khail, NWS West Zone Mall - Mizhar, Palm Strip Mall, Serena Marketplace, Shorooq Community Centre, Silicon Central Mall, Sunset Mall, Times Square Center, Town Mall, Villanova Community Centre, and West Zone Mizhar Mall.

